article

A big increase in jury pay is coming thanks to a bill signed by Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday.

HB 3747 allows jury pay to increase from the current $6 to $20 on the first day of jury service, and from $40 to $58 on subsequent days. This is the first jury pay increase in the state since 2005.

Currently, the state reimburses counties $34 per juror starting on the second day of jury service. HB3474 provides that the state shall reimburse a county $14 for a person who reports for jury service for the first day or fraction of the first day. In addition, the state shall reimburse a county $52 for a person who reports for jury service for each day after their first day of service.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

According to a release, in March 2021, District Clerk Marilyn Burgess went before the Harris County Commissioners Court with a proposal to increase jury pay from the current $6 to $50 for the first day of service, and from $40 to $80 for subsequent days. At the time, Commissioners Court tabled the proposal.

"I am thrilled about the passage of HB 3474. I am confident this jury pay increase is a necessary first step towards improving participation and having juries that reflect the diverse racial and socioeconomic demographics of Harris County. We can only achieve that if we pay our jurors fairly," District Clerk Burgess said. "At the same time, more is needed in terms of jury pay and I will continue to work with Commissioners Court to supplement the local portion of jury pay in Harris County."