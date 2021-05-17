Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo to lower COVID-19 threat level

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo has announced she will lower the county's COVID-19 threat level May 18.

The COVID-19 threat level in Harris County has been set to red or Level 1 since June 2020. According to Harris County's website, the current threat level suggests people should stay home and leave home only when getting essential needs like groceries.

The next threat level is orange or threat level 2, which suggests that people should minimize contact and avoid medium to large size gatherings.

