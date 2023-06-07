Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo didn’t hold back her thoughts during a commissioner’s court meeting on Tuesday.

During a discussion that was brought to the table by Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia who was discussing talking with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office about a program aimed by partnering mentors with at-risk youth in an effort to reduce violence.

SUGGESTED: Criminal investigation launched against Bishop Michael Olson for mistreatment of nuns

Hidalgo made her opinions known about District Attorney Kim Ogg.

"If my colleagues want to put this in the district attorney’s office or the sheriff’s office, let’s take a vote and let’s be on the record about who wants it to go where," she said. "So that I can then go explain to my community what else we’re doing, because some of us are wrapped around the little finger of a woman who, I don’t know what the f--- she’s threatening you with."

Following the comments made by Hidalgo, County Commissioner Rodney Ellis brought the discussion to an end by asking for a 10-minute break.

When the meeting resumed, the lone-Republican Commissioner, Tom Ramsey, requested an apology, however, the court resumed its normal business.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

There has been a documented history of disapproval between Ogg and Hidalgo.

Ogg had previously indicted aides of Hidalgo’s, and those aides asked a judge to disqualify Ogg from prosecuting the corruption case against them.

The overall discussion about the program was a discussion only, so no vote was actually taken.