Indicted Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo aides want DA Kim Ogg removed from corruption case

Two criminally indicted aides to Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo have asked a judge to disqualify District Attorney Kim Ogg from prosecuting the corruption case against them.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Harris Co. DA Kim Ogg warns Judge Lina Hidalgo about misstatements, hiding evidence

In the court filings, Hidalgo Chief-of-Staff Alex Triantaphyllis and Policy Director Wallis Nader assert that "Ogg has engaged in a months-long, highly public feud" with the Judge over funding of the DA’s office which represents a "conflict of interest."

"Ogg took the rejection of her funding requests as a personal insult," claimed both Triantaphyllis and Nader in nearly identical motions now before Judge Hazel Jones.

RELATED: Texas Rangers, investigators, execute search warrant for information about controversial Harris Co. contract

Trianataphyllis and Nader, along with co-defendant Aaron Dunn, are charged with misuse of official information and tampering with government documents in connection with the alleged steering of an $11 million Covid-19 Communication contract to a Democratic political operative.

Advertisement

A spokesman for the DA’s Office says the motion is riddled with "inaccuracies" and Ogg "looks forward to addressing this in a court of law."