Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo acknowledges security detail citing 'threats'

For the first time in Harris County history, local taxpayers are funding full-time security protection for the County Judge.

That public revelation from Judge Lina Hidalgo herself after Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey asked for details regarding a proposed fund transfer to pay for that security.

Hidalgo says the protection is necessary because she and her staff have been threatened.

The Judge lashed out at Ramsey for drawing attention to the issue.

"It is inappropriate to politicize this, putting an item on the agenda in the way of security for the County Judge, the Judge of your County and just so happens to be a woman when you well know the threats I receive," said Hidalgo.

FOX 26 has asked Hidalgo's office when the protection began, the cost of the detail assigned for security, and whether the security detail travels with the judge when she leaves Houston.

Our inquiry has not yet been answered.

