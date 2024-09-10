The case against Judge Kelli Johnson has been dismissed by special prosecutors after it was determined that there were no alcohol or drugs in her system. The motion to dismiss was filed Monday.

Judge Johnson’s attorney, Chris Tritico, praised the decision. "We commend the special prosecutors for doing the right thing by filing the motion to dismiss," Tritico said. "This was a case that should never have been filed. Judge Johnson had no alcohol on her breath or drugs in her system. There was, quite frankly, no probable cause to arrest her. We are relieved that the truth has come to light and look forward to Judge Johnson returning to her duties after recovering from a brain injury."

Judge Kelli Johnson

Judge Kelli Johnson has been a judge for eight years, serving as the Administrative Judge of the Criminal Board and volunteering as a STAR (Success Through Addiction Recovery) judge for the young women’s docket. She also serves on the State of Texas Board of the Texas Association of Specialty Courts.

Currently, Judge Johnson is on medical leave to recover from a brain injury but is expected to resume her judicial duties soon.