Harris County investigators seek public's help solving deadly 2018 shooting

article

Harris County authorities are asking for the public’s help as they continue to investigate the deadly 2018 shooting of a 27-year-old man.

According to the sheriff’s office, Frederick Charles Kennedy Jr. was found lying in a common area of an apartment complex in the 5700 block of Greenhouse around 1:40 a.m. on August 2, 2018.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Authorities say he had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office says robbery is believed to be the motive.

Witnesses told authorities that four males were seen fleeing the scene.

Advertisement

According to the sheriff’s office, three different vehicles were seen leaving the complex directly after the shooting. Those vehicles are described as a light colored Lincoln MKZ, a dark colored GMC or Chevrolet truck and a gray colored Ford Edge.

Anyone with information is urged to call the HCSO Homicide unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP