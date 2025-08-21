Mistakenly released Harris County inmate caught in Florida, officials say

The Brief Troy Dugas, 36, was mistakenly released from the Harris County Jail on Sunday. Dugas was reportedly captured in Florida as of Thursday. According to HCSO, it appears jail staff did not properly document Dugas state prison sentence in his file.



A Harris County inmate has been caught after he was mistakenly released from custody, according to authorities.

Harris County: Inmate arrested after mistaken release

What we know:

Officials say 36-year-old Troy Dugas was released from the Harris County Jail on Sunday afternoon. According to a preliminary investigation, jail staff did not properly document Dugas state prison sentence in his file.

In an update on Thursday, the sheriff's office said Dugas was caught in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Local authorities credited a U.S. Marshals task force in the Florida area for making the arrest.

What we don't know:

There is no other information on how Dugas was found in Florida.

Related article

More on Dugas' release

The backstory:

According to authorities, Dugas was supposed to be serving a five-year sentence for assaulting a family member in Fort Bend County and a two-year sentence for evading arrest in Brazoria County.

His sentences were properly documented, leading to a mistaken assumption he was eligible for release once his Harris County charges were dismissed.