The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating after an unresponsive male was dropped off by an unknown person or persons.

Details are limited, but Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the unresponsive teen male, who was possibly 14-years-old, was dropped off at the Houston Northwest Hospital at 710 FM 1960 Road West.

Authorities said the persons who dropped off the teen fled the location.

The unresponsive teenager was pronounced dead.

If you have any information on this incident or know anything, you're asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office at (713) 221-6000 or (713) 274-9100.