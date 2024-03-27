Two teens have been arrested in the deadly shooting of a Houston mother who was killed in front of her children last month, police say.

Leashtian Blanks, 17, was charged with murder. A second suspect, 16, was referred to Harris County Juvenile Probation authorities on a murder charge. His name was not released due to his age.

Leashtian Blanks (Photo: Houston Police Department)

The teens are accused in the death of 37-year-old Isha Goff on Feb. 23.

Officers responded to the 3100 block of Elmside Drive around 8 p.m. and learned that Goff had been shot while in her vehicle. She did not survive her injuries.

During the preliminary investigation, police learned Goff was going to her home with her two sons, 13 and 3 years old, when two suspects approached and fired into her vehicle, officials say. Goff was struck by the gunfire, but her children were not injured.

Upon further investigation, police say Blanks and the juvenile were identified as the suspects in the case, and both of the suspects were arrested on Tuesday.