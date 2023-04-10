A man was hit and killed on a Harris County highway after he and his girlfriend got out of their vehicle during an argument, the sheriff’s office says.

The crash occurred in the 13800 block of the I-10 East Freeway near Freeport Street around 5:16 a.m. Monday.

The Harris County Sheriffs Office investigates a deadly crash on I-10 East Freeway near Freeport Street.

According to the sheriff’s office, the couple were traveling westbound on the highway when they began to argue. Authorities say the man pulled over on the shoulder, and the woman got out of the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office says she crossed the mainlanes of the freeway, and the man followed her.

After reconciling their argument, authorities say the man and woman tried to cross back across the highway.

The sheriff’s office says a pickup truck struck the man in the roadway. He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff initially said the driver fled the scene, but in a later update said the driver drove to a nearby gas station and waited for authorities. Authorities say the driver is coopering with the investigation and is not suspected of being intoxicated.

The girlfriend also remained at the scene and was speaking with investigators.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office Vehicular Crimes Division is investigating the crash.