Northwest Harris County: Woman, toddler resuscitated following house fire rescue, officials say

The Brief First responders were called to a fire on Redding Springs Lane early Sunday morning. Officials say seven people were in the home, including two who weren't breathing initially. Allegedly, burglar bars made it difficult for crews to get to the fire at first.



Multiple people have been hospitalized after a house fire in northwest Harris County early Sunday morning.

What we know:

The fire was reported at about 3 a.m. Sunday in the 6800 block of Redding Springs Lane, near Highway 249 and Bammel North Houston Road.

Seven family members were reported in the home during the fire.

When crews first arrived at the scene, bystanders told them there were people trapped inside the home.

Firefighters reportedly rescued a woman and a three-year-old child from the second floor. Agencies at the scene said the two weren't breathing, but their pulses came back when medics provided CPR.

Both were last said to be in critical condition.

Three others in the home suffered from smoke inhalation but are said to be in stable condition.

Authorities say the burglar bars on the home made it difficult at first for them to reach the fire, but the flames were put out within minutes.

The family will reportedly be staying elsewhere since the home is inhabitable. Other family members came to help.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Burglar bars and fire safety

What you can do:

Brandi Dumas with the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office made a point to remind the public about including burglar bars in your fire escape plans.

"We have burglar bars here for our protection, but we want to make sure we are not trapping ourselves whenever there is a fire," Dumas said. "So make sure that you have an escape plan, meaning a way out and knowing what to do if a fire does occur. If you have burglar bars, that needs to be a part of your plan. Making sure where the keys are, making sure that everyone can access them and to be able to open them so they can actually get out."