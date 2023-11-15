A pedestrian is dead after a hit-and-run crash in east Harris County, officials say.

The crash was reported Wednesday morning in the 14200 block of Duncum Street.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the man was reportedly struck by two vehicles and died at the scene.

The sheriff says both of the vehicles fled the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.