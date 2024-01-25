Five people were rescued from vehicles that became stranded in high water in northwest Harris County, the sheriff says.

The high-water rescues were conducted Thursday morning in the 19900 block of FM 2920 near Mueschke.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, several vehicles were submerged in water. Five people were rescued.

The sheriff says more barricades are being put up to block the roadway.

The Houston area has seen several inches of rain over the past few days. While the strong storms have moved out of the area, some roadways are still flooded.

LIST: High-water locations on roads across the Houston area

Remember not to drive through any flooded roadways and give yourself plenty of time to navigate to where you are going.