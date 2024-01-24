Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
from WED 5:09 AM CST until WED 6:00 PM CST, Waller County
15
River Flood Warning
from WED 1:30 AM CST until THU 9:30 AM CST, Polk County, San Jacinto County
Flood Warning
from WED 7:42 AM CST until WED 1:45 PM CST, Grimes County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County
Flood Warning
from WED 7:48 AM CST until WED 1:45 PM CST, Grimes County, Waller County, Washington County, Brazos County
Flood Warning
from WED 6:04 AM CST until WED 6:00 PM CST, Colorado County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Calhoun County, Polk County, Polk County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 10:48 PM CST, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 5:01 AM CST until WED 8:15 AM CST, Brazoria County, Matagorda County
River Flood Warning
from WED 7:01 AM CST until FRI 4:31 AM CST, Brazoria County
Flood Warning
from WED 7:45 AM CST until WED 1:45 PM CST, Austin County, Washington County
Flood Watch
until THU 12:00 PM CST, Cherokee County
Dense Fog Advisory
until WED 9:00 AM CST, Cherokee County
Flood Watch
until WED 12:00 PM CST, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Flood Advisory
from WED 5:28 AM CST until WED 8:30 AM CST, Brazoria County, Galveston County
Flood Advisory
from WED 5:34 AM CST until WED 8:45 AM CST, Brazoria County, Chambers County, Galveston County, Harris County

Houston road flooding: High-water locations on streets today

By
Published 
Updated 7:49AM
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Heavy rain is moving across the Houston area on Wednesday, and drivers need to be cautious of ponding and high-water spots on the roads.

Remember not to drive through any flooded roadways and give yourself plenty of time to navigate to where you are heading today.

Houston Transtar high-water locations

As of 7:30 a.m., Houston Transtar is not reporting any high-water locations. Drive with caution.

Montgomery County high-water locations

As of 6 a.m., the Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management is reporting the following locations:

100 Block Fish Creek Thoroughfare. North Bound Lane (high water) 

17600 Block MT. Zion Rd. (Closed) 

16300 Block Rogers Road (high water) 

S. Frazier @ S. Loop 336 (Closed)

Johnson Rd @ FM 1486 (Closed)

18400 Block FM 149 @ Little Lake Creek (Closed)

County Line @ Caney Creek (High Water) 

Milmac @ Caney Creek (Bridge Closed)

10200 Block South Williams (Closed) 

33400 Block Wright Rd. (Closed)

Billinoski Rd (High Water)

Waller County high-water locations

As of 7:16 a.m., the Waller County Sheriff's Office is reporting the following high-water locations:

FM 362 North of Mayer Rd

Fields Store Rd at the Creek

Old Kickapoo Rd

Scroggins Rd

Reid’s Prairie Rd

North Reid's Prairie at Clark Rd

Washington County high-water locations

The Washington County Office of Emergency Management is reporting the following high-water locations as of 7:15 a.m.

Gerke

Dixie Rd 

Century Farms Rd 

N Meyersville Rd 

Janner Kuecker Ln 

Clay Creek Rd 

Jeske Rd 

Old Navasota Rd  

Terrace Rd 

River Bottom Ln  

Whiddon Rd 

Washington Cemetery Rd 

Lomax Harmel Rd 

Homeyer MTN Rd 

Salem Rd 

Rehburg Rd between Longpoint and 1948 

Copelyn Springs 

Lone Star Rd, Bridge 

Christian Cemetery Rd 

Engelbrecht Rd 

Ganske Rd 

Cocks Crow  

Basin Trl 

Williams Trl 

Firemans Park 

Hall Rd/ FM 109 

Sacred Heart Rd 

Pecan Glenn Rd 

Martin Luther King Jr PKWY / W Main St 

N Dixie St 

2100 S Blue Bell Rd 

900 N Berlin Rd 

1500 N Berlin Rd 

FM 389 / Tigerpoint Rd – Water no longer over roadway but is right below bridge level – use caution 

Airport Rd / Old Independence Rd 

Old Independence Rd / to Bridge by Sheriff's Office 

Ellermann Rd 

Earlywine Rd 

1306 Lange Lake Rd 

Randle Hill Rd from Shirttail Rd to Meier 

Dierking Rd 

Grote Rd 

Branch St (West and East) 

Apperson Rd (at the Creek) 

Old Masonic Rd 

1500 Tommelson Creek Rd 

8300 Old Independence Rd 

3500 Mustang Rd 

Bredthauer Rd near FM 2780 

Kuykendall Rd near Rocky Creek 

FM 2935 near Tommelson Creek (near Reue Ln)

Mayer Cemetery Rd  (Still passable but water starting to pool on 1 side of road)

1155 S and Copelyn Springs Road

This story will be updated as more high-water locations are reported.