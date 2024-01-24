Houston road flooding: High-water locations on streets today
HOUSTON - Heavy rain is moving across the Houston area on Wednesday, and drivers need to be cautious of ponding and high-water spots on the roads.
Remember not to drive through any flooded roadways and give yourself plenty of time to navigate to where you are heading today.
Houston Transtar high-water locations
As of 7:30 a.m., Houston Transtar is not reporting any high-water locations. Drive with caution.
Montgomery County high-water locations
As of 6 a.m., the Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management is reporting the following locations:
100 Block Fish Creek Thoroughfare. North Bound Lane (high water)
17600 Block MT. Zion Rd. (Closed)
16300 Block Rogers Road (high water)
S. Frazier @ S. Loop 336 (Closed)
Johnson Rd @ FM 1486 (Closed)
18400 Block FM 149 @ Little Lake Creek (Closed)
County Line @ Caney Creek (High Water)
Milmac @ Caney Creek (Bridge Closed)
10200 Block South Williams (Closed)
33400 Block Wright Rd. (Closed)
Billinoski Rd (High Water)
Waller County high-water locations
As of 7:16 a.m., the Waller County Sheriff's Office is reporting the following high-water locations:
FM 362 North of Mayer Rd
Fields Store Rd at the Creek
Old Kickapoo Rd
Scroggins Rd
Reid’s Prairie Rd
North Reid's Prairie at Clark Rd
FM 362 North of Mayer Rd
Washington County high-water locations
The Washington County Office of Emergency Management is reporting the following high-water locations as of 7:15 a.m.
Gerke
Dixie Rd
Century Farms Rd
N Meyersville Rd
Janner Kuecker Ln
Clay Creek Rd
Jeske Rd
Old Navasota Rd
Terrace Rd
River Bottom Ln
Whiddon Rd
Washington Cemetery Rd
Lomax Harmel Rd
Homeyer MTN Rd
Salem Rd
Rehburg Rd between Longpoint and 1948
Copelyn Springs
Lone Star Rd, Bridge
Christian Cemetery Rd
Engelbrecht Rd
Ganske Rd
Cocks Crow
Basin Trl
Williams Trl
Firemans Park
Hall Rd/ FM 109
Sacred Heart Rd
Pecan Glenn Rd
Martin Luther King Jr PKWY / W Main St
N Dixie St
2100 S Blue Bell Rd
900 N Berlin Rd
1500 N Berlin Rd
FM 389 / Tigerpoint Rd – Water no longer over roadway but is right below bridge level – use caution
Airport Rd / Old Independence Rd
Old Independence Rd / to Bridge by Sheriff's Office
Ellermann Rd
Earlywine Rd
1306 Lange Lake Rd
Randle Hill Rd from Shirttail Rd to Meier
Dierking Rd
Grote Rd
Branch St (West and East)
Apperson Rd (at the Creek)
Old Masonic Rd
1500 Tommelson Creek Rd
8300 Old Independence Rd
3500 Mustang Rd
Bredthauer Rd near FM 2780
Kuykendall Rd near Rocky Creek
FM 2935 near Tommelson Creek (near Reue Ln)
Mayer Cemetery Rd (Still passable but water starting to pool on 1 side of road)
1155 S and Copelyn Springs Road
This story will be updated as more high-water locations are reported.