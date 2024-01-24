Heavy rain is moving across the Houston area on Wednesday, and drivers need to be cautious of ponding and high-water spots on the roads.

Remember not to drive through any flooded roadways and give yourself plenty of time to navigate to where you are heading today.

Houston Transtar high-water locations

As of 7:30 a.m., Houston Transtar is not reporting any high-water locations. Drive with caution.

Montgomery County high-water locations

As of 6 a.m., the Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management is reporting the following locations:

100 Block Fish Creek Thoroughfare. North Bound Lane (high water)

17600 Block MT. Zion Rd. (Closed)

16300 Block Rogers Road (high water)

S. Frazier @ S. Loop 336 (Closed)

Johnson Rd @ FM 1486 (Closed)

18400 Block FM 149 @ Little Lake Creek (Closed)

County Line @ Caney Creek (High Water)

Milmac @ Caney Creek (Bridge Closed)

10200 Block South Williams (Closed)

33400 Block Wright Rd. (Closed)

Billinoski Rd (High Water)

Waller County high-water locations

As of 7:16 a.m., the Waller County Sheriff's Office is reporting the following high-water locations:

FM 362 North of Mayer Rd

Fields Store Rd at the Creek

Old Kickapoo Rd

Scroggins Rd

Reid’s Prairie Rd

North Reid's Prairie at Clark Rd

Washington County high-water locations

The Washington County Office of Emergency Management is reporting the following high-water locations as of 7:15 a.m.

Gerke

Dixie Rd

Century Farms Rd

N Meyersville Rd

Janner Kuecker Ln

Clay Creek Rd

Jeske Rd

Old Navasota Rd

Terrace Rd

River Bottom Ln

Whiddon Rd

Washington Cemetery Rd

Lomax Harmel Rd

Homeyer MTN Rd

Salem Rd

Rehburg Rd between Longpoint and 1948

Copelyn Springs

Lone Star Rd, Bridge

Christian Cemetery Rd

Engelbrecht Rd

Ganske Rd

Cocks Crow

Basin Trl

Williams Trl

Firemans Park

Hall Rd/ FM 109

Sacred Heart Rd

Pecan Glenn Rd

Martin Luther King Jr PKWY / W Main St

N Dixie St

2100 S Blue Bell Rd

900 N Berlin Rd

1500 N Berlin Rd

FM 389 / Tigerpoint Rd – Water no longer over roadway but is right below bridge level – use caution

Airport Rd / Old Independence Rd

Old Independence Rd / to Bridge by Sheriff's Office

Ellermann Rd

Earlywine Rd

1306 Lange Lake Rd

Randle Hill Rd from Shirttail Rd to Meier

Dierking Rd

Grote Rd

Branch St (West and East)

Apperson Rd (at the Creek)

Old Masonic Rd

1500 Tommelson Creek Rd

8300 Old Independence Rd

3500 Mustang Rd

Bredthauer Rd near FM 2780

Kuykendall Rd near Rocky Creek

FM 2935 near Tommelson Creek (near Reue Ln)

Mayer Cemetery Rd (Still passable but water starting to pool on 1 side of road)

1155 S and Copelyn Springs Road

This story will be updated as more high-water locations are reported.