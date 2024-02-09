Harris County girl forced into prostitution; 2 women charged: authorities

Two women have been charged after a 16-year-old girl was forced into prostitution, the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office says.

Authorities say Khadejiah Cole was charged with compelling prostitution under 18 years of age, and Brianna Forero was charged with trafficking of child under 18 years of age and compelling prostitution under 18 years of age.

According to investigators, a male suspect contacted the girl through a dating app and convinced her to runaway from home and meet him at a night club.

She was reportedly picked up at her house and taken to the club to meet him.

The constable’s office says the man convinced her to "work" for him as a prostitute, and the girl was forced to engage in prostitution in fear for her life.

According to the constable’s office, investigators were able to identify two suspects who helped the man in the harboring and transporting of the girl, as well as promoting her on websites known to be used for the promotion of prostitution.

Cole was arrested at her Willis home on Feb. 5, and Forero was arrested outside of her workplace on Feb. 6.

The constable’s office says there are other victims who have not been identified, and they are asking them to come forward.

"If you know or suspect a location or person of engaging in illegal activity, please contact our office at 281-376-3472 or on-line at www.constablepct4.com/regulatory-enforcement-unit. All complaints or tips can be made anonymously," Constable Mark Herman said.