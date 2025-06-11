Harris County girl, 10, reported missing; search underway
Authorities are searching for a 10-year-old girl who was reported missing in northwest Harris County.
Girl reported missing in Harris County
What we know:
The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office is searching in the 11700 block of Northpointe Blvd. for missing Nova Rich.
She is described as a white female with long brown curly hair. She was last seen wearing pink shorts and a Lilo & Stitch t-shirt.
What we don't know:
It’s unclear the last time she was seen.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office.