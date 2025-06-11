Expand / Collapse search

Harris County girl, 10, reported missing; search underway

By
Published  June 11, 2025 7:40am CDT
Missing Persons
FOX 26 Houston
article

Nova Rich (Photo: Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office)

The Brief

    • A 10-year-old girl was reported missing in northwest Harris County.
    • She was last seen in the 11700 block of Northpointe Blvd.
    • The constable's office is searching for her.

Authorities are searching for a 10-year-old girl who was reported missing in northwest Harris County.

Girl reported missing in Harris County

What we know:

The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office is searching in the 11700 block of Northpointe Blvd. for missing Nova Rich.

She is described as a white female with long brown curly hair. She was last seen wearing pink shorts and a Lilo & Stitch t-shirt.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear the last time she was seen.

The Source: The information in this article comes from the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office.

Missing PersonsHarris County