The Brief A 10-year-old girl was reported missing in northwest Harris County. She was last seen in the 11700 block of Northpointe Blvd. The constable's office is searching for her.



Authorities are searching for a 10-year-old girl who was reported missing in northwest Harris County.

Girl reported missing in Harris County

What we know:

The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office is searching in the 11700 block of Northpointe Blvd. for missing Nova Rich.

She is described as a white female with long brown curly hair. She was last seen wearing pink shorts and a Lilo & Stitch t-shirt.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear the last time she was seen.