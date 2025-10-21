Expand / Collapse search

Harris County: Man killed after forklift falls over on Killough Street, authorities investigating

Published  October 21, 2025 4:40pm CDT
Harris County
FOX 26 Houston
FULL VIDEO: Authorities provide update after a man was killed when a forklift rolled over

The Harris County Sheriff's Office provided the latest information after a man was killed when a forklift rolled over on Tuesday afternoon.

The Brief

    • Harris County authorities are on the scene after a man was killed when a forklift fell over on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.
    • Officials said a man was found unresponsive next to a very large forklift that had fallen over.
    • The man was pronounced dead by EMS.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County authorities are on the scene after a man was killed when a forklift fell over on Tuesday afternoon, officials said. 

Man killed after forklift fell over in Harris County

Details are limited, but officials said the incident occurred in the 5400 block of Killough Street around 3:45 p.m. 

Officials said a man was found unresponsive underneath a very large forklift that had fallen over. 

The man is known to have been in his mid 50s and a licensed forklift operator. He was an experienced worker at the site.

Upon reviewing surveillance video, officials said he was operating the forklift and had heavy equipment attached to the boom.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS. 

No foul play is suspected, and the incident is being investigated as a workplace accident. 

What we don't know:

Officials have not identified the victim or added any additional information. 

