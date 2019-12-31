Harris County Fire Marshal discusses the potential dangers of fireworks

It’s the busiest day of the year for TopDog Fireworks Store in Spring.

"I have seen two, three thousand dollars worth of fireworks purchased at one time," said Sue Davis, the store's spokesperson.

However, the Harris County Fire Marshals Office is hoping it won’t be the busiest night for them and first responders. On New Year's Eve, they launched a new PSA with fireworks safety tips.

Fire Marshal Laurie Christensen says, last year, they had 12 fires and 8 injuries due to fireworks. More than half of the injuries, she adds, are to the hands and arms.

And, sparklers are a major culprit for children.

"Sparklers burn six times hotter than boiling water," she explained. "You have a small child and what they like to do is they play with the sparklers, and they’ll usually take a second hand and want to grab and touch it."

Christensen’s recommends having a bucket full of water or hose nearby, a fire extinguisher, and a large steady container or box to shot the fireworks from.

Advertisement

"If for any reason [the fireworks] were to tip over they could possibly, depending on where you’re at, go towards a neighbor, a family member," she added. The box would possible prevent the firework going in the wrong direction and injuring a person or property.

She also warns it imperative to read the packaging instructions, not attempt to modify the firework in anyway, and be patient.

"When you set that fuse it’s meant to burn for a period of time before it goes off," Christensen explained. "And, what people will think is 'my firework didn’t go off,' so they’ll walk over to it and either grab it or they’ll look down on it."

Burning their face or hands if they reach for it.

To dispose of fireworks, Christensen says soak them, put them in a box or pile them together, and put them at the end of your drive way. Do not put them in a trash bin or in your garage.

Other important reminders are fireworks are only allowed in unincorporated parts of the county. Homeowners association may also have their own rules.

It's illegal to use fireworks within 600 feet of a church, school, daycare, or similar establishment.