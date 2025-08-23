Harris County: Man accused of injuring his stepdaughter with metal pole, chasing her while making threats

The Brief Nandjui Sitan was charged with Injury to a Child. Documents say the suspect struck his stepdaughter with a pole after making her do a handstand. Authorities say he was seen chasing after her and making threats.



A man in Spring is facing charges for allegedly injuring his 11-year-old stepdaughter, according to court documents.

Harris County: Man accused of injuring stepdaughter

What we know:

Nandjui Sitan, 29, has been charged with Injury to a Child. Court records say the incident happened on August 15, and Sitan has since posted his $7,500 bond.

Allegedly, the incident started when Sitan's 11-year-old stepdaughter drew on her hands with a marker. Court records say the Sitan told the girl to wash the marker off, then she spilled nail polish remover.

As punishment, Sitan allegedly made the victim do a handstand until she fell. She ended up falling a few times, then Sitan reportedly struck her with a metal pole, leaving visible injuries.

According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office, witnesses saw the stepdaughter run for help while Sitan chased and threatened her.

Records say Sitan is due in court for the charge on Sept. 15.

What we don't know:

No other information is available at this time.