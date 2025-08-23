Harris County: Man accused of injuring his stepdaughter with metal pole, chasing her while making threats
SPRING, Texas - A man in Spring is facing charges for allegedly injuring his 11-year-old stepdaughter, according to court documents.
What we know:
Nandjui Sitan, 29, has been charged with Injury to a Child. Court records say the incident happened on August 15, and Sitan has since posted his $7,500 bond.
Allegedly, the incident started when Sitan's 11-year-old stepdaughter drew on her hands with a marker. Court records say the Sitan told the girl to wash the marker off, then she spilled nail polish remover.
As punishment, Sitan allegedly made the victim do a handstand until she fell. She ended up falling a few times, then Sitan reportedly struck her with a metal pole, leaving visible injuries.
According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office, witnesses saw the stepdaughter run for help while Sitan chased and threatened her.
Records say Sitan is due in court for the charge on Sept. 15.
What we don't know:
No other information is available at this time.
The Source: Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office and court records from the Harris County District Clerk's Office.