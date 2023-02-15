A father, who was trying to help a relative whose vehicle had broken down, was hit and killed by a car while crossing the road, Harris County authorities say.

The crash occurred around 9 p.m. Tuesday in the North Freeway feeder road near Remington Valley.

According to the man’s wife, several relatives had gone to the scene to help a family member whose car had broken down along the northbound lanes of the North Freeway. A motorist assistance deputy also arrived at the scene.

While they were waiting for a tow truck, the man went to a gas station. According to the sheriff's office, as he was walking back, he was struck by a vehicle while crossing the feeder road.

The sheriff’s office says the deputy heard the crash and went to render aid. Family members also went to render aid. The man did not survive his injuries.

The sheriff's office says the driver who struck the man remained at the scene and did not show signs of intoxication.

An investigation into the crash continues.