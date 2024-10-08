The Brief A burn ban has been enacted in Harris County due to dry weather and increased fire risk. The sale of certain fireworks, including skyrockets and bottle rockets, has been restricted during the Diwali celebration period. The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office urges residents to take precautions to protect their property from wildfires, such as clearing debris, maintaining fire tools, and being aware of emergency exits.



The Harris County Commissioners Court has enacted a burn ban in response to prolonged dry and hot weather, which officials say has heightened the risk of grass fires across unincorporated Harris County.

Officials said the burn ban is being issued as a vendors and celebrants gear up for the upcoming firework sale season in honor of Diwali.

Fireworks sales will be permitted, but officials said there will be restrictions.

Officials stated that following state legislation criteria and the Keetch-Byram Drought Index, which assesses the risk of forest fires, the commissioner's court has approved restrictions on the sale of specific fireworks.

From October 25 until midnight on November 1, vendors will not be allowed to sell certain fireworks, specifically "tail and fin" fireworks, which typically include skyrockets, missiles, and bottle rockets, as shown below.

As always, the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office highly recommends leaving fireworks to the experts and professional public displays. If you choose to use consumer fireworks, be sure to read the caution labels carefully, have a water source available for emergencies, and soak used fireworks thoroughly before disposing of them in the trash.

The burn ban prohibits all outdoor burning unless it occurs within an enclosure that contains all flames and sparks. However, certain activities are permitted, including outdoor burning authorized by Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ), approved ceremonial fires, and non-commercial cooking like backyard cookouts and barbecues. Additionally, welding and other "hot work" can be carried out as long as they comply with county fire code regulations.

Violation of the ban is a Class "C" misdemeanor, punishable by up to a $500 fine. In addition, any person who starts a fire that causes damage to property without the owner's consent may be charged with Reckless Damage or Destruction, a Class C misdemeanor, or arson, a felony.

Preparation is critical when protecting your property and home from the threat of wildfire damage. Here are a few effective actions and precautions you can take to minimize the risk:



• DO NOT burn on "red Flag" or windy days and think twice before burning outdoors when KBDI approaches 700 or more.

• LPG tanks should be far enough away from buildings for valves to be shut off in case of fire. Keep the area around the tank clear of flammable vegetation.

• Store gasoline in an approved safety can away from occupied buildings.

• All combustibles such as firewood, wooden picnic tables, boats, and stacked lumber should be kept away from structures.

• Clear roof surfaces and gutters regularly to avoid the build-up of flammable materials such as leaves and other debris.

• Remove branches from trees to a height of 15 feet or more.

• In rural areas, clear a fuel break of at least three times the fuel length around all structures.

• Have fire tools handy such as a ladder long enough to reach your roof, a shovel, a rake, and a bucket or two for water.

• Place connected garden hoses at all sides of your home for emergency use.

• Assure you and your family know all emergency exits from your home.

If you see an unattended fire, call 9-1-1 and notify your local fire department immediately. Even a small fire can spread quickly and threaten people and property.

The mission of the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office is to safeguard the lives and property of the residents in Harris County through effective fire prevention, fire investigation, education, emergency response, and emergency management.