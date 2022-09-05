Driver fled after hitting boy, 12, with autism who wandered from home: HCSO

article

A driver fled after hitting a 12-year-old boy with autism who had wandered away from his home on Monday morning, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office says.

The boy was found in the 5700 block of Greenhouse Road and taken to the hospital.

FOLLOW THE LATEST HARRIS COUNTY NEWS

Around that time, the sheriff’s office says, the boy’s mother called dispatch because she could not find him.

Authorities say the boy’s parents are now with him at the hospital, where he was last reported to be in stable condition.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the vehicle that struck the boy did not remain at the scene.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.