We have an update on a story we first reported on Saturday evening after a man shot his girlfriend early Saturday morning.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the woman, who was shot and later identified as 33-year-old Tanasia Bush has died.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: HCSO: Man shoots girlfriend after she stabs him during an argument in Spring, deputies say

Officials also said the man, who allegedly shot Bush, Phillip Hickman, has also died.

This all started early Saturday morning in the 5500 block of Lakota Trail, just before 6 a.m.

After authorities arrived, they determined the couple had gotten into an argument, which later turned into an altercation.

Deputies said Bush allegedly stabbed Hickman, and he, in turn, shot her.

Gonzalez said Bush and Hickman were both taken to the hospital. However, Bush did not survive from her injuries. Hickman was treated and released for a wound to the arm.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Officials stated that Hickman cooperated with investigators and provided a statement about the incident, which was consistent with information gained from witnesses who were at the scene.

The plan, according to Gonzalez, was to refer the case to a grand jury, upon completion of the investigation.

However, Hickman was said to be distraught and was being searched for by family members, and he was found at a school parking lot, located at the 14700 block of Woodforest.

Gonzalez said as family members approached Hickman, he shot himself, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said in a post on social media, "Our condolences go out to everyone impacted by these two deaths."