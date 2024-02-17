Harris County Sheriff's deputies responded to a shooting after a man shot his girlfriend on 5500 block of Lakota Trail, around 5:58am on Saturday.

During the preliminary investigation, deputies say the couple got into an argument which led to an altercation.

Deputies say the woman is accused of stabbing her boyfriend and in return he shot her.

The couple was taken to the hospital and the man was released. Deputies say the woman is in critical condition.

Deputies say further information and updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.