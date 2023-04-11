With a stack of criminal cases piling up at the Harris County District Attorney's Office, we're learning that efforts have been made to reduce some of the backlogs.

DA Kim Ogg will be joined by members of her staff and families of murder victims Wednesday afternoon to discuss the success of recent initiatives they've taken to reduce the criminal case backlog and bring more cases to trial more quickly.

The meeting will take place at the Harris County Criminal Justice Center at 2 p.m. to share the details.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.