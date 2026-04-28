Harris County deputy taken to hospital after crash on I-45

The Brief A Harris County deputy was taken to the hospital after a crash on I-45. The deputy's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. It's unclear if anyone else was injured.



A Harris County deputy was taken to the hospital after a crash in southeast Houston.

What we know:

The crash occurred around 2 p.m. on the I-45 Gulf Freeway at Scott Street.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy and another vehicle were involved in the crash.

The deputy was taken to the hospital. The deputy’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear if anyone in the other vehicle was injured. Authorities have not said what led to the crash.

The deputy’s identity has not been released.