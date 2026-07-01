The Brief Authorities are on the scene following a deputy-involved shooting near Humble. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the shooting occurred near the intersection of Morning Dove Drive and Redbird Ridge Drive. Officials said a deputy discharged their weapon and reportedly struck a man.



Authorities are on the scene following a deputy-involved shooting near Humble.

Harris County deputy involved in shooting near Humble

What we know:

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the shooting occurred near the intersection of Morning Dove Drive and Redbird Ridge Drive when deputies responded to a disturbance.

Officials said a deputy discharged their weapon and reportedly struck a man.

The injured man was taken to the hospital.

There are no reported injuries to any deputies.

Details about the incident are limited at this time, but the sheriff says the man had started a fire inside the home at the scene. That fire has since been put out.

What we don't know:

The condition of the man was unknown.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.