Harris County deputy injured in crash while responding to call

A Harris County deputy sustained an injury to his head in a crash as he was responding to a call, officials say.

The crash occurred just before 9 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Walters Road and Bammel N Houston.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the patrol vehicle's emergency lights and sirens were activated as the deputy responded to a call about an unresponsive 10-year-old child.

The deputy was traveling southbound on Walters Road. The sheriff’s office says the deputy was proceeding at a slow speed through a red light at the intersection of Bammel N Houston, when a Ford Explorer traveling eastbound struck the patrol vehicle.

The patrol vehicle hit another vehicle as it came to a stop, officials say.

The deputy was taken to the hospital with a laceration to his head, but he is expected to be OK, authorities say.

The occupants of the other vehicles remained at the scene and were not transported to the hospital.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.