An off-duty Harris County deputy is in serious condition after being involved in a crash on the Hardy Toll Road. The collision, which occurred on the 18100 block of the toll road, involved six vehicles. No fatalities have been reported.

Authorities say in an attempt to evade a crash with the motorcyclists, the deputy crashed into a wall and was taken to a nearby hospital. Four other vehicles were involved in the crash and one motorcycle. Six motorcycles were seen at the scene following the incident.

Officials confirmed that investigators are still working to determine the exact cause of the accident. Deputies are supporting their injured colleague at the hospital as the investigation continues.