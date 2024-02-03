Harris County deputies shoots woman multiple times during burglary response

An officer-involved shooting unfolded in an east Harris County apartment complex, leaving a 28-year-old woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The incident occurred at approximately 2:06 a.m. Deputies responded to a priority one call reporting a burglary in progress with potential danger to life. After clearing the scene of that initial call, deputies say they were flagged down and informed of another ongoing burglary within the complex.

Authorities say upon reaching the second floor of the apartment where the alleged burglary was reported, deputies observed signs of forced entry. Knocking on the door and announcing their presence, they stepped back and looked through a window to see an individual approaching the door armed with a weapon.

In response to the perceived threat, the two deputies began shooting, striking the woman multiple times. Following the shooting, backup was called, and the deputies provided life-saving measures until emergency medical services arrived.

Two people were inside the apartment, one a leaseholder and the other a guest. Only one person, the 28-year-old woman, was injured in the gunfire. The other occupant, another woman, was not injured.

Despite sustaining serious injuries, the wounded woman is reported to be in stable condition, undergoing medical treatment for her wounds.

The aftermath of the shooting saw the presence of various investigative units, including the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division, Internal Affairs Division, Crime Scene Investigators, and the District Attorney's office, all conducting thorough examinations of the scene.

We will provide more details on this matter as they are available.



