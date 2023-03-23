Harris County deputies searching for missing woman who may be in mental health crisis

article

The Harris County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating a missing woman who was last seen almost two weeks ago.

Authorities are looking for Margaret Kay Alana Turner, 27.

Kay Alana is described as a white female, 5'3" tall, 110 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a long pink dress.

Authorities said Kay Alana was last seen on March 10 after fleeing from Harris County Sheriff's Office Deputies in her vehicle in the 18000 block of Country Hills Drive in Tomball.

Her vehicle was recovered shortly after about a mile away from the original scene, abandoned after it became stuck in a field.

Officials said some of her personal effects were found in and around the car.

It is believed by family that Kay Alana may be in a mental health crisis.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Kay Alana, you're asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Missing Persons Unit at (713) 755-7427 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.