Harris County deputies reveal more about deputy-involved shooting

The Brief A Harris County Sheriff's deputy shot a 61-year-old man in a retail parking lot on Saturday night after he allegedly refused to comply with commands. The man, who authorities believe is experiencing homelessness, was reportedly harassing customers and had received multiple trespass warnings for the same location. The man was shot in the wrist and hip and is in stable but critical condition. The shooting is now under investigation by the Sheriff's Office and the District Attorney's Office.



The shooting happened at a Walgreens in the 12000 block of Veterans Memorial in northwest Harris County at approximately 8:42 p.m. Saturday, said Assistant Chief John Nanny of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Nanny, the deputy was responding to a call regarding a man who was reportedly harassing customers in the store’s parking lot. This was the second time in one night that authorities had received a call about the same man.

When the deputy arrived, he found the man sitting outside the store. The deputy attempted to detain the man to investigate the complaint, but the man walked away and refused to comply with the deputy's commands to stop.

Nanny stated that the deputy followed the man for about 50 yards, repeatedly telling him to stop. The deputy then warned the man that he would use a Taser. After the man continued to be non-compliant, the deputy deployed his Taser twice, but neither attempt was effective.

The deputy then pulled his gun and held the man at gunpoint. The man allegedly continued to refuse commands, at which point the deputy fired one shot, striking the man in the wrist and hip.

After the man fell, the deputy applied a tourniquet to his wounds and called for EMS. The man was taken to a hospital where he is in critical but stable condition. The man was not armed.

The Sheriff's Office believes the man is experiencing homelessness. He has reportedly received at least 15 criminal trespass warnings in the past for similar behavior at the same location.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office Internal Affairs Division and the District Attorney's Office are conducting independent investigations into the shooting. Nanny said that details are still preliminary as the investigation is ongoing.

The identity of the 61-year-old man has not been released.