Harris County deputies increase DUI patrols on New Year's Eve

The Brief New Year's Eve is one of the most dangerous nights of the year on the road. Harris County deputies are increasing DUI patrols. Their main message is: don't drink and drive.



New Year’s Eve is one of the deadliest nights of the year on the roads, and law enforcement across Harris County is stepping up patrols to keep drivers safe as celebrations get underway.

Harris County: Extra New Year's Eve patrol

What they're saying:

FOX 26’s Jillian Hartmann spent the day riding along with Precinct Four constable deputies to see firsthand what officers are watching out for, and their message to drivers to make sure they get home safely.

According to Lt. Roger Wolsey with Precinct Four Constable Mark Herman’s Office, as the night goes on, the number of impaired drivers increases on New Years.

"People tend to celebrate more than the rest of the year," Wolsey said. "If you move from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., you can safely say in the Harris County area, one in five drivers is probably impaired."

During patrols, deputies are closely monitoring driving behaviors that may indicate impairment. These include speeding or driving well under the speed limit, following too closely, rapid or unnecessary braking, stopping too early at intersections, unsafe lane changes, and cutting other drivers off.

‘Plan your night’

What you can do:

Officers say planning ahead is the most important step drivers can do before heading out for the night.

"We want people to make the best choices possible," Wolsey said. "There are too many resources; rideshares like Uber and Lyft, designated drivers, car shares. Saying ‘It’s too expensive’ doesn’t compare to the alternative, which is far more costly: crashes, lost lives, and lost freedoms."

Law enforcement emphasizes that impaired driving is completely preventable.

"You need to plan your night," Wolsey added. "Make sure you have a safe way home. If you don’t have a safe way home, stay home."

DUI myth debunked

Why you should care:

One common misconception officers encounter is the belief that a few drinks don’t affect driving ability.

"People think if they’ve had a few drinks and don’t feel impaired, they’re okay to drive," Wolsey said. "But even one drink impairs your body. It slows motor skills and your ability to perceive and react to danger."

As the new year begins, deputies say their goal isn’t to make arrests, it’s to keep everyone safe.

"All of our decisions have consequences, good and bad," Wolsey said. "We want to make sure all of our drivers make it home safely. We do not seek to arrest, but we do seek to protect the public."

Law enforcement urges everyone celebrating New Year’s Eve to plan ahead, drive responsibly, and help ensure the holiday ends safely for all.