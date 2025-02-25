Harris County deputies crash head-on with wrong-way driver on East Freeway

The Brief A wrong-way driver got into a head-collision with a Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy patrol vehicle. It was determined Sgt. Bondurant the wrong-way driver was intoxicated. Both the deputies involved and the driver were not seriously injured.



A wrong-way driver on East Freeway got into a head-on collision with a Harris County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle early Tuesday morning.

East Freeway head-on crash

What we know:

According to Sergeant Bondurant, around 1:30 a.m. deputies received multiple calls about a wrong-way driver going eastbound in the westbound main lanes of the East Freeway near North Main in the Highlands-area.

Two deputies in a patrol vehicle arrived at where the driver was and crashed head on with them, authorities say. HCSO officials say the deputies vehicle had their emergency lights on.

Both the deputies and the driver were not seriously injured.

The deputies attempted to render aid to the driver and then detained him.

It was determined by Sergeant Bondurant the driver was intoxicated and that's what caused him to be driving the wrong way.

Suspect was reported to be in his 20s.

What we don't know:

What charges will be filed against the wrong-way driver.