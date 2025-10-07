Harris County deputies chase carjacking suspect for 45 minutes, motorcyclist hit by deputy

The Brief An armed carjacking suspect was arrested after he led Harris County deputies on a chase for about 45 minutes, officials say. The suspect crashed the stolen vehicle near Airline Drive and Sunnyside Street before running into a nearby neighborhood. He was soon located and taken into custody. During the chase, a K9 deputy ran a red light while trying to catch up to the pursuit and crashed into a motorcyclist.



Harris County deputies arrested an armed carjacking suspect after he led them on a pursuit for nearly one hour around north Harris County on Monday evening.

A woman motorcyclist was hit by a K9 deputy who was trying to respond to the chase.

Carjacking suspect leads deputies on 45 minute pursuit

What we know:

Sergeant Bondurant reported units received a call from a woman who said an armed man carjacked her Honda sedan, but she had a tracker on the vehicle. Deputies found the vehicle a little after 9 p.m. near Highway 249 and Antoine Drive.

The suspect began evading deputies, leading them on a chase that lasted around 45 minutes. Sgt. Bondurant says the suspect was driving recklessly.

One K9 deputy attempted to cath up with the chase and became involved in a major crash with a motorcycle near Aldine Bender and Hardy, officials say. The deputy had his lights and sirens on when it ran a red light, officials report.

Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston

Sgt. Bondurant stated the woman was ejected from the motorcycle and landed on the ground. Deputies began life-saving measures on the woman, before EMS arrived and took her to a nearby hospital. She is expected to be okay.

The K9 deputy also had minor injuries and refused to be taken to a hospital, authorities say. His K9 partner was not reported injured.

Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston

Harris County deputies continued to chase the suspect before he crashed the vehicle near Airline and Sunnyside. The suspect ran into a nearby neighborhood, but was later found and taken into custody.

According to Sgt. Bondurant, the suspect was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries. He is expected t be okay.

The suspect faces multiple felony charges, including aggravated robbery and evading a motor vehicle.

What we don't know:

The suspect's identity has not been released.

Harris County officials have not stated where they found the suspect hiding.