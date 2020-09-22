Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 12:36 PM CDT until TUE 4:45 PM CDT, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Galveston County, Harris County
11
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:16 PM CDT, Brazoria County, Harris County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 4:00 PM CDT until FRI 3:00 AM CDT, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 12:31 PM CDT until TUE 4:30 PM CDT, Harris County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Brazoria County, Brazoria County, Galveston County, Galveston County, Galveston County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 2:36 PM CDT until WED 9:00 PM CDT, Matagorda County, Wharton County
Coastal Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Chambers County, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula
River Flood Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM CDT until WED 1:50 AM CDT, Harris County
Flash Flood Watch
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Southern Liberty County, Waller County, Wharton County
Tropical Weather Statement
until TUE 7:15 PM CDT, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Rip Tide Statement
from TUE 10:39 AM CDT until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula

Harris County deputies arrest 3 men suspected of drunk driving

Published 
News
FOX 26 Houston

HARRIS COUNTY - On Saturday, Sept. 19 Harris County Constable deputies arrested three suspected drunk drivers.  

Juan Campos, Rony De La Mora, and Derrek James were all taken into custody at Harris County Jail and charged for Driving While Intoxicated. 

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 DAILY EMAIL NEWSLETTERS!

Derrek James, 33

Juan Campos, 40

Rony De La Mora, 28

Deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office arrested the suspects at various times throughout the day.

RELATED: MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY NEWS

According to officials, Rony De La Mora and Derrek James were pulled over separately for traffic violations and Juan Campos caused a minor vehicle crash.

Standardized Field Sobriety tests were administered to the suspects and it was discovered that all three suspects were driving while intoxicated.