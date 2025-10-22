Harris County: Data shows disturbing rise in murders tied to domestic violence

While overall violent crime is on the decline in Harris County, there's been an alarming 34% increase in the number of homicides tied to domestic violence in Harris County between 2023 and 2024.

Victims of domestic violence remembered during candlelight vigil in Harris County

On Wednesday night, the names of 26 people who were killed in about the last year in Harris County were read out loud at the Montrose Center.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Those killed were both men and women ranging in age from 70 to 20.

With a $7 million investment from Harris County Commissioners Court, the DA's office is proactively responding to domestic violence,

"We have to change our approach. Prosecutors with support staff of licensed social workers, victim advocates that are out there in the community working," said Harris County DA Sean Teare. "We truly believe we are going to slow down and drop the number of lethal cases."

Two things domestic violence victims need to always remember: there is help, and you are not alone.