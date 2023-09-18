Harris County crime: Woman charged with choking, slapping 11-year-old

One woman is facing charges after an injury to a child call in Harris County on Sunday evening, officials said.

The incident occurred on the 23000 block of Cranberry Trail, just after 7:30 p.m.

When authorities arrived, they identified the suspect as Nonya Smith.

Officials said further investigation revealed video footage captured Smith choking and slapping an 11-year-old juvenile, causing pain and injury.

Smith was arrested and charged with injury to a child.

Bond information was not released.