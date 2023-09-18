Former Houston tenant charged in killing of landlord, allegedly over deposit

Police booked 27-year-old Rigo Pena Jr. into jail Monday charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to court documents.

Pena, charged in the September 9 killing of Tom Louis, who records say, was his former landlord. Pena is also charged for shooting Tom's brother, Darren Louis, who survived the shooting.

"It's by the grace of God I'm alive. Because two inches up, that's my abdomen. And I probably would have bled to death," said Darren.

Darren says Tom rented to Pena for two months, but Pena failed to pay rent, so Tom asked him to leave. He says Pena left and Tom offered him $600 of a security deposit back.

But Darren says Pena wanted the full $1,000 security deposit back.

"And the reason it happened, something so small," said Darren.

Darren says Pena came to the house that day looking for his deposit, and started arguing with Tom in the front yard. The charging document says that video footage shows Pena walk back to his truck and shows, "a struggle when the Hispanic male pulls out what appears to be a long rifle."

Darren says he and a second witness got the rifle away from Pena, but Pena also had a pistol.

"I tried to snatch the gun from the guy, but he beat me to it," Darren said. He says then, Pena shot him three times, before turning the gun on Tom.

Darren has several bullet wounds and can barely walk, but considers himself lucky to be alive. He says those moments of pain, while losing his brother will stay with him forever.

"I've gotta live with that the rest of my life. Thinking about that. Because that's something I'll never forget," he said.

Records show that Pena was charged Friday and booked into jail Monday. Records show that the state recommended a $1 million bond for Pena.

"We want justice for this case. That's the main thing. A guy like that he don't need to be on the streets," said Darren.

If you'd like to help the Louis family with Darren's bills and Tom's funeral expenses, you can donate here.

Bond for the suspect was set at $1 million for murder and $50,000 for the assault.