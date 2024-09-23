A woman has been charged following an investigation into a potential sex trafficking incident involving a runaway juvenile who returned home on Thursday. The individual had been missing since September 11 and reported being forced into prostitution while staying at a hotel on Kuykendahl Road.

Upon her return, she made an outcry about her experience, leading Constable Mark Herman's Criminal Investigations Division to take action. Investigators discovered that she had been involved with several adults who coerced her into prostitution, including an adult female.

(Photo: Harris County Constable, Precinct 4)

While interviewing hotel management for evidence, investigators encountered the suspect, Erica Adams, who was quickly apprehended. Adams admitted to transporting the victim to various locations in Harris County for the purpose of engaging in prostitution with adult men.

Erica Adams has been charged with Trafficking of a Child Engaging in Sexual Conduct. She was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail. The investigation is ongoing as authorities continue to gather more information about the case.