On Tuesday night, a man in his late 30s was discovered dead with multiple stab wounds in North Harris County.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) responded to a welfare check at the 14400 block of Reeveston Road around 9:45 PM. Despite the efforts of emergency medical services (EMS), the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies observed signs of a struggle, and the victim was found in the kitchen. Translators are currently assisting investigators in interviewing the callers to gather more details about the incident.

The HCSO is conducting an active investigation and urges anyone with information to come forward.