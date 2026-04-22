Harris County crime: Wanted suspects detained following traffic stop, chase

The Brief Two suspects are behind bars following a chase on Wednesday afternoon in Harris County, authorities said. According to Harris County Constable Precinct 2, deputy constables were attempting to stop a car for a traffic violation. Officials said there were a couple infractions. Officials did not provide any information on the identities of the suspects.



Two suspects are behind bars following a chase on Wednesday afternoon in Harris County, authorities said.

Harris County chase: 2 suspects arrested following traffic stop

What we know:

According to Harris County Constable Precinct 2, deputy constables were attempting to stop a car for a traffic violation. Officials said there were a couple infractions.

Officials said they later learned the driver was wanted.

During the traffic stop, while deputies were talking with the driver, a passenger in the vehicle jumped into the driver's seat, took off and led authorities on a chase.

Officials said the suspect later wrecked the vehicle at Interstate 45 and Park Place.

Authorities said the suspect ran into the back of a truck.

The truck driver was checked out for minor injuries.

The suspect who crashed the vehicle was said to have a federal warrant.

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide any information on the identities of the suspects.