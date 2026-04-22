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Harris County crime: Wanted suspects detained following traffic stop, chase

By
Published  April 22, 2026 5:06pm CDT
Harris County
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • Two suspects are behind bars following a chase on Wednesday afternoon in Harris County, authorities said. 
    • According to Harris County Constable Precinct 2, deputy constables were attempting to stop a car for a traffic violation. Officials said there were a couple infractions. 
    • Officials did not provide any information on the identities of the suspects. 

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Two suspects are behind bars following a chase on Wednesday afternoon in Harris County, authorities said. 

Harris County chase: 2 suspects arrested following traffic stop

What we know:

According to Harris County Constable Precinct 2, deputy constables were attempting to stop a car for a traffic violation. Officials said there were a couple infractions. 

Officials said they later learned the driver was wanted. 

During the traffic stop, while deputies were talking with the driver, a passenger in the vehicle jumped into the driver's seat, took off and led authorities on a chase. 

Officials said the suspect later wrecked the vehicle at Interstate 45 and Park Place. 

Authorities said the suspect ran into the back of a truck. 

The truck driver was checked out for minor injuries. 

The suspect who crashed the vehicle was said to have a federal warrant. 

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide any information on the identities of the suspects. 

The Source: Harris County Constable Precinct 2

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