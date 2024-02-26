Harris County crime: Two women found dead in apartment, murder-suicide suspected
HARRIS COUNTY - The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspected murder-suicide in northwest Harris County.
Authorities were called to Derby Steeplechase Apartments around 12:18 p.m. at 11220 West Road.
Deputies say the manager of the apartment complex found two women inside. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
