Two women are behind bars following a violent dispute in northwest Harris County. Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to a disturbance in the 7200 block of the N Grand Parkway W. on March 17.

Upon arrival, Lashonda Ruth and Malaysia Ruth were apprehended. Authorities say following an escalated verbal altercation, Malaysia Ruth reportedly used a stun gun on the victim four times. Subsequently, as the victim attempted to leave, Lashonda Ruth allegedly stabbed him in the back of the head with a large carving knife. Both suspects were taken into custody and booked into the Harris County Jail.

Lashonda Latrice Ruth faces charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, with a bond set at $50,000.00 by the 338th District Court. Malaysia Symone Ruth was charged with Assault and received a $100.00 bond from County Court 10.



