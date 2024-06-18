Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s SWAT team was called to a home in Atascocita after a 53-year-old man threatened to kill his wife and a deputy on Monday.

Deputies reported that the incident started at approximately 8 p.m. when Christopher Bailey was observed driving recklessly across neighbors' lawns and striking his own garage twice at 19000 Match Play Drive. Upon their arrival, he threatened to harm them and then retreated into his residence, brandishing a firearm. Officials stated that he had earlier threatened to harm his wife during a heated argument before law enforcement arrived.

SWAT was called, and after several hours of negotiations, the man surrendered without any injuries

The man is now facing a charge of aggravated assault on a peace officer.