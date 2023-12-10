Harris County crime: Suspect fatally shoots man sitting in parked vehicle outside convenience store

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating following a deadly shooting outside a convenience store on Sunday.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the shooting occurred in the 14100 block of State Highway 249.

Gonzalez said an unknown male approached a parked vehicle and shot an adult male seated in the vehicle.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said the suspect, whose description has not been provided, fled the scene.

This is a developing story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.