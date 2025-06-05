The Brief Lansselo Martinez is charged with murder for the death of Ye Myint Aung. Martinez allegedly struck Aung approximately 20 times, causing blunt force trauma. The attack happened on May 23.



Harris County man has been charged after allegedly killing a 38-year-old outside a Houston-area gas station.

Bissonnet Street murder suspect charged

Lansselo Martinez is charged with murder. (Photo: Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez)

What we know:

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez , 23-year-old Lansselo Martinez is charged with murder in the death of Ye Myint Aung.

Officials say on May 23, Martinez struck Aung’s head approximately 20 times, causing blunt force trauma.

The attack took place at 9 p.m. behind a Synco Gas Station located at 13102 Bissonnet Street, near Beckford Drive. Aung was reportedly found with severe trauma to his face. He was seen on camera losing consciousness and collapsing afterward.

Detectives interviewed the clerk and reviewed security footage and found the suspect to have allegedly attacked other customers. Authorities say Aung received the worst of the assault.

Aung was taken to the hospital and was pronounced deceased on May 25.

On Wednesday night, law enforcement took Martinez into custody. He is now booked into the Harris County Jail.

What we don't know:

We don't have information on his bond at this time.