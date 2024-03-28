Constable Mark Herman's Office initiated a traffic stop on a motorcycle in north Harris County. Authorities say a routine stop quickly escalated in the 3400 block of FM 2920 Road on March 28. A brief but tense pursuit ensued after the rider, identified later as Jose Rayo, refused to comply.

Deputies managed to halt the motorcycle, bringing the pursuit to a swift end. Subsequently, Rayo was apprehended and taken into custody by law enforcement officers.

Jose Rayo was promptly booked into the Harris County Jail after his apprehension. He now faces charges of Evading in a Motor Vehicle, a serious offense that underscores the gravity of his actions. However, as of now, specific details regarding his bond and court arrangements remain undisclosed.



