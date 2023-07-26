article

One mother is facing numerous charges after she used her own daughter as a human shield following a high speed pursuit, officials said.

35-year-old Tenescha Henry is charged with evading arrest/detention with vehicle, endangering a child, and fraudulent use/possession of identifying information.

Tenescha Henry

According to officials, Harris County Precinct 8 Deputies with Constable Phil Sandlin's Office responded to assist the Webster Police Department with a pursuit.

Officials said a pursuit began after the Webster Police Department received an alert from the Bellaire Police Department of a suspect vehicle involved in a theft case.

Webster police attempted to stop the vehicle for a defective lamp in the 500 block of Bay Area Boulevard, but the vehicle failed to yield and the pursuit began.

A deputy with Precinct 8 intercepted the pursuit westbound on Bay Area Boulevard near Galveston Road. As the suspect vehicle approached the Gulf Freeway and proceeded northbound, the driver, later identified as Henry, continued in the main lanes reaching speeds over 100 miles per hour and made multiple unsafe lane changes, officials said.

After a lengthy chase, the vehicle exited at Cullen Road where it came to a stop in the 14400 block of Cullen Boulevard after the vehicle ran out of gas.

Deputies said they conducted a felony takedown of the vehicle, but Henry failed to comply and pulled a juvenile passenger out of the vehicle. She then, according to officials, placed the juvenile in a choke hold and positioned them as a human shield.

During the course of the standoff, the suspect began yelling at officers to shoot while the juvenile victim appeared to be fearful and distraught. As the standoff continued, a deputy was able to position herself behind Henry and used her Taser to subdue the suspect.

After further investigation, officials said the juvenile was identified as Henry's 14-year-old daughter.

Upon the search of the vehicle, authorities found 22 pieces of identifying information including Texas driver's licenses, Texas security license, Social Security cards, Lone Star EBT card, credit/debit cards and health insurance cards.

Further investigation revealed the items were taken without consent and Henry attempted to use the credit/debit cards.

Henry was taken to the Harris County jail where her bonds were set at $10,000 each for evading and endangering a child.